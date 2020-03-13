Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG), National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

The shares of STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $33 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of STAG Industrial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Top Pick the STAG stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $34. Berenberg was of a view that STAG is Hold in its latest report on April 23, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that STAG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.34 while ending the day at $20.86. During the trading session, a total of 2.66 million shares were traded which represents a -81.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. STAG had ended its last session trading at $24.47. STAG Industrial Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.69, with a beta of 1.03. STAG 52-week low price stands at $24.19 while its 52-week high price is $33.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.26%. STAG Industrial Inc. has the potential to record 1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.98% to reach $26.74/share. It started the day trading at $10.15 and traded between $8.565 and $8.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOV’s 50-day SMA is 21.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.64. The stock has a high of $29.37 for the year while the low is $10.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.43%, as 15.33M STAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.09% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -51.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 344,309 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,225,198 shares of NOV, with a total valuation of $808,743,455. Pzena Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more NOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $555,626,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares by 3.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,584,279 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -919,379 shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc. which are valued at $497,391,860. In the same vein, First Eagle Investment Management… decreased its National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,347,763 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,671,466 shares and is now valued at $442,893,129. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.