Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH)

The shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Hold the SBRA stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBRA is Neutral in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SBRA is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -27.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.47 while ending the day at $9.64. During the trading session, a total of 5.85 million shares were traded which represents a -150.04% decline from the average session volume which is 2.34 million shares. SBRA had ended its last session trading at $13.34. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.66, with a beta of 0.88. SBRA 52-week low price stands at $13.20 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. SunTrust also rated TRWH as Initiated on June 28, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that TRWH could surge by 47.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.19% to reach $31.50/share. It started the day trading at $18.15 and traded between $15.86 and $16.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRWH’s 50-day SMA is 26.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.48. The stock has a high of $33.98 for the year while the low is $19.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 705625.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.16%, as 706,754 SBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.36, while the P/B ratio is 2.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 161.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Standard General LP sold more TRWH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Standard General LP selling -512,047 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,745,913 shares of TRWH, with a total valuation of $305,393,738. Solus Alternative Asset Managemen… meanwhile sold more TRWH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,827,978 worth of shares.

Similarly, PAR Capital Management, Inc. increased its Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares by 17.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,905,580 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 288,099 shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. which are valued at $49,545,080. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.