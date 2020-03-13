Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

The shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $42 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nutanix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the NTNX stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NTNX is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Needham thinks that NTNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.34 while ending the day at $13.34. During the trading session, a total of 7.06 million shares were traded which represents a -127.78% decline from the average session volume which is 3.1 million shares. NTNX had ended its last session trading at $15.85. NTNX 52-week low price stands at $15.52 while its 52-week high price is $43.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nutanix Inc. generated 211.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. Nutanix Inc. has the potential to record -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $202.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.37% to reach $255.86/share. It started the day trading at $188.75 and traded between $161.97 and $163.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPAM’s 50-day SMA is 226.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 198.56. The stock has a high of $248.27 for the year while the low is $157.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 444536.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.74%, as 518,952 NTNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.11, while the P/B ratio is 5.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 293.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EPAM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 108,881 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,912,808 shares of EPAM, with a total valuation of $1,096,538,746. Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. meanwhile bought more EPAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $750,161,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its EPAM Systems Inc. shares by 5.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,909,952 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,785 shares of EPAM Systems Inc. which are valued at $649,501,286. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its EPAM Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 635,549 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,572,041 shares and is now valued at $574,079,551. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of EPAM Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.