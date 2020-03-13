Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

The shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $38 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Methanex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Cowen was of a view that MEOH is Market Perform in its latest report on August 06, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that MEOH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.50 while ending the day at $14.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -120.06% decline from the average session volume which is 496820.0 shares. MEOH had ended its last session trading at $17.41. Methanex Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.17, with a beta of 1.59. Methanex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MEOH 52-week low price stands at $17.00 while its 52-week high price is $60.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Methanex Corporation generated 857.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -461.54%. Methanex Corporation has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.35% to reach $20.56/share. It started the day trading at $16.13 and traded between $13.50 and $14.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSBD’s 50-day SMA is 20.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.36. The stock has a high of $22.50 for the year while the low is $17.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 220053.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 68.87%, as 371,605 MEOH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.55% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 192.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.88% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.22% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.