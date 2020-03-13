Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

The shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JetBlue Airways Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Neutral the JBLU stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $24. JP Morgan was of a view that JBLU is Overweight in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Stifel thinks that JBLU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.4825 while ending the day at $11.49. During the trading session, a total of 17.08 million shares were traded which represents a -153.79% decline from the average session volume which is 6.73 million shares. JBLU had ended its last session trading at $13.57. JetBlue Airways Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.28, with a beta of 1.01. JetBlue Airways Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 JBLU 52-week low price stands at $13.01 while its 52-week high price is $21.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The JetBlue Airways Corporation generated 959.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.43%. JetBlue Airways Corporation has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.18% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.32 and traded between $1.05 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNE’s 50-day SMA is 2.4300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3200. The stock has a high of $3.47 for the year while the low is $1.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.20%, as 1.69M JBLU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -52.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more CLNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -102,698 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,856,983 shares of CLNE, with a total valuation of $24,536,782. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CLNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,782,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,994,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 193,078 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. which are valued at $20,327,920. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,838 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,231,759 shares and is now valued at $16,343,775. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.