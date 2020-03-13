Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

The shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Televisa S.A.B., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $18. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 10, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that TV is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.15 while ending the day at $6.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -28.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. TV had ended its last session trading at $7.35. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TV 52-week low price stands at $7.20 while its 52-week high price is $12.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Grupo Televisa S.A.B. generated 1.99 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.27%. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $82. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.18% to reach $65.60/share. It started the day trading at $14.38 and traded between $11.89 and $12.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTHX’s 50-day SMA is 20.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.27. The stock has a high of $41.80 for the year while the low is $13.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.53%, as 3.76M TV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.58% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 313.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GTHX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 104,518 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,637,226 shares of GTHX, with a total valuation of $101,131,834. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more GTHX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,717,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,353,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,371 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $42,220,319. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,951 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,961,863 shares and is now valued at $35,195,822. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.