Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

The shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $16 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Medical REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on April 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Janney was of a view that GMRE is Neutral in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that GMRE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.71 while ending the day at $9.82. During the trading session, a total of 814934.0 shares were traded which represents a -85.97% decline from the average session volume which is 438210.0 shares. GMRE had ended its last session trading at $12.41. Global Medical REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $440.03 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 99.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.02, with a beta of 0.50. Global Medical REIT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GMRE 52-week low price stands at $9.36 while its 52-week high price is $15.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Global Medical REIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.16% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.66 and traded between $11.34 and $11.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCS’s 50-day SMA is 18.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.64. The stock has a high of $23.02 for the year while the low is $13.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.95%, as 2.64M GMRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of Steelcase Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 890.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SCS shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 766,165 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,890,506 shares of SCS, with a total valuation of $144,204,007. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile bought more SCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,755,309 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Steelcase Inc. shares by 5.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,270,775 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 320,426 shares of Steelcase Inc. which are valued at $101,711,971. In the same vein, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its Steelcase Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,199,502 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,745,592 shares and is now valued at $76,973,502. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Steelcase Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.