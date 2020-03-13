Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN), Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

The shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Hold the DNKN stock while also putting a $81 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $83. Maxim Group was of a view that DNKN is Hold in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Citigroup thinks that DNKN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 102.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $54.36 while ending the day at $54.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a -222.22% decline from the average session volume which is 774810.0 shares. DNKN had ended its last session trading at $64.25. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.62, with a beta of 0.63. DNKN 52-week low price stands at $63.09 while its 52-week high price is $84.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. generated 706.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.22%. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) is now rated as Perform. Goldman also rated PTLA as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that PTLA could surge by 65.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.03% to reach $20.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.01 and traded between $6.99 and $7.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTLA’s 50-day SMA is 14.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.35. The stock has a high of $37.95 for the year while the low is $8.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.44%, as 17.62M DNKN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.81% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more PTLA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 157,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,411,347 shares of PTLA, with a total valuation of $105,258,718. William Blair Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more PTLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,861,051 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,582,546 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,606 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $66,549,540. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,716 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,531,313 shares and is now valued at $55,921,574. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.