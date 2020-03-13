2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

The shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $45 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of XP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the XP stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -22.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.02 while ending the day at $17.71. During the trading session, a total of 6.47 million shares were traded which represents a -265.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. XP had ended its last session trading at $23.24. XP 52-week low price stands at $22.92 while its 52-week high price is $43.52.

XP Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.80% to reach $13.67/share. It started the day trading at $8.10 and traded between $7.35 and $7.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMKR’s 50-day SMA is 11.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.25. The stock has a high of $15.24 for the year while the low is $6.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.35%, as 4.57M XP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.28% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more AMKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -289,656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,052,461 shares of AMKR, with a total valuation of $188,377,431. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,280,128 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Amkor Technology Inc. shares by 2.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,161,571 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -227,008 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. which are valued at $85,165,993. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Amkor Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 32,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,778,954 shares and is now valued at $39,433,385. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Amkor Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.