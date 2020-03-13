2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

The shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Hold the SIX stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Berenberg was of a view that SIX is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that SIX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.26 while ending the day at $13.49. During the trading session, a total of 5.71 million shares were traded which represents a -146.29% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. SIX had ended its last session trading at $17.32. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 1.26. SIX 52-week low price stands at $16.80 while its 52-week high price is $59.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation generated 174.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Wells Fargo also rated SBGI as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that SBGI could surge by 59.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.55% to reach $40.50/share. It started the day trading at $18.68 and traded between $15.99 and $16.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBGI’s 50-day SMA is 28.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.57. The stock has a high of $66.57 for the year while the low is $18.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.62%, as 5.83M SIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.83% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SBGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,149,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,920,537 shares of SBGI, with a total valuation of $207,045,664. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SBGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,047,346 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by 6.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,091,567 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 191,111 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. which are valued at $71,755,270. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,130,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,966,199 shares and is now valued at $68,845,479. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.