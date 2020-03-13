2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM), CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

The shares of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $51 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PulteGroup Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Hold the PHM stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $49. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that PHM is Neutral in its latest report on November 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that PHM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.53 while ending the day at $30.49. During the trading session, a total of 6.06 million shares were traded which represents a -62.99% decline from the average session volume which is 3.72 million shares. PHM had ended its last session trading at $35.34. PulteGroup Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 0.61. PHM 52-week low price stands at $25.24 while its 52-week high price is $47.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.25%. PulteGroup Inc. has the potential to record 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Evercore ISI also rated CNP as Upgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $28 suggesting that CNP could surge by 44.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.80% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.40 and traded between $14.63 and $14.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNP’s 50-day SMA is 25.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.46. The stock has a high of $31.17 for the year while the low is $16.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.61%, as 16.84M PHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.60% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CNP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 445,576 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,665,026 shares of CNP, with a total valuation of $1,350,468,899. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $727,836,001 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares by 5.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 28,675,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,472,649 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. which are valued at $660,100,250. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,859,356 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,956,366 shares and is now valued at $643,555,545. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.