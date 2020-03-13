2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

The shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision BioSciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that DTIL is Overweight in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Jefferies thinks that DTIL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.24 while ending the day at $5.42. During the trading session, a total of 786509.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.51% incline from the average session volume which is 815130.0 shares. DTIL had ended its last session trading at $6.49. Precision BioSciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.30 DTIL 52-week low price stands at $6.24 while its 52-week high price is $23.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision BioSciences Inc. generated 180.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -230.56%. Precision BioSciences Inc. has the potential to record -2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated ONEM as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that ONEM could surge by 27.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.40% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $23.65 and traded between $18.02 and $19.10 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $28.58 for the year while the low is $17.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 73.19%, as 2.74M DTIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.00% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.25%.

This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,726,787 shares of ONEM, with a total valuation of $123,813,135. Fidelity Investments Canada ULC meanwhile bought more ONEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,108 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.