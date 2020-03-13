2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

The shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PennantPark Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on May 03, 2019, to Neutral the PNNT stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that PNNT is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that PNNT is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.69 while ending the day at $3.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -176.73% decline from the average session volume which is 475630.0 shares. PNNT had ended its last session trading at $4.56. PNNT 52-week low price stands at $4.51 while its 52-week high price is $7.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PennantPark Investment Corporation generated 32.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.67%. PennantPark Investment Corporation has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Credit Suisse also rated ORGO as Resumed on August 26, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that ORGO could surge by 60.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 33.22% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.86 and traded between $2.99 and $3.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORGO’s 50-day SMA is 4.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.74. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $2.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 75997.42 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 55.05%, as 117,834 PNNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.39% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 76.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.67% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ORGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,188,450 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.