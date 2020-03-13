2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

The shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 20, 2017. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HMY is Sell in its latest report on March 17, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that HMY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.80 while ending the day at $2.81. During the trading session, a total of 10.14 million shares were traded which represents a -29.11% decline from the average session volume which is 7.85 million shares. HMY had ended its last session trading at $3.37. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HMY 52-week low price stands at $1.57 while its 52-week high price is $4.54.

The Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited generated 88.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. JP Morgan also rated BIG as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that BIG could surge by 39.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.72% to reach $21.71/share. It started the day trading at $16.0599 and traded between $12.30 and $13.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIG’s 50-day SMA is 25.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.42. The stock has a high of $39.53 for the year while the low is $14.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.90%, as 7.81M HMY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.06% of Big Lots Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 93,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,720,151 shares of BIG, with a total valuation of $90,435,587. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,336,382 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its Big Lots Inc. shares by 1,184.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,212,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,962,343 shares of Big Lots Inc. which are valued at $50,787,143. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Big Lots Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,380,162 shares and is now valued at $37,630,361. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Big Lots Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.