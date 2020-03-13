2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA), Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

The shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $26 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Granite Construction Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Neutral the GVA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on July 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Goldman was of a view that GVA is Buy in its latest report on May 29, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that GVA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 53.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $26.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.29 while ending the day at $11.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -70.43% decline from the average session volume which is 910510.0 shares. GVA had ended its last session trading at $14.94. Granite Construction Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 GVA 52-week low price stands at $14.63 while its 52-week high price is $48.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Granite Construction Incorporated generated 184.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.79%. Granite Construction Incorporated has the potential to record -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that NMZ’s 50-day SMA is 14.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.24. The stock has a high of $15.00 for the year while the low is $12.95. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 404.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The UBS Financial Services, Inc. bought more NMZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The UBS Financial Services, Inc. purchasing 121,847 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 699,409 shares of NMZ, with a total valuation of $9,980,566. Robinson Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more NMZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,100,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, Guggenheim Partners Investment Ma… increased its Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares by 3.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 561,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,423 shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund which are valued at $8,013,019. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,141 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 288,951 shares and is now valued at $4,123,331.