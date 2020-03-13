2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

The shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $8 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Garrett Motion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.06 while ending the day at $4.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -32.06% decline from the average session volume which is 931780.0 shares. GTX had ended its last session trading at $4.86. GTX 52-week low price stands at $4.66 while its 52-week high price is $19.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Garrett Motion Inc. generated 187.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.29%. Garrett Motion Inc. has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.71% to reach $8.67/share. It started the day trading at $4.67 and traded between $4.00 and $4.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLS’s 50-day SMA is 7.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.25. The stock has a high of $9.29 for the year while the low is $5.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 393664.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.91%, as 390,082 GTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.36% of Celestica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 551.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. sold more CLS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. selling -1,170,820 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,539,951 shares of CLS, with a total valuation of $129,812,490. Guardian Capital LP meanwhile sold more CLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,122,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Celestica Inc. shares by 12.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,305,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 603,391 shares of Celestica Inc. which are valued at $33,531,676. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its Celestica Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 424,051 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,468,714 shares and is now valued at $21,922,272. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of Celestica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.