2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

The shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $78 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EOG Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the EOG stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that EOG is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that EOG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $87.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.66 while ending the day at $32.50. During the trading session, a total of 12.36 million shares were traded which represents a -153.37% decline from the average session volume which is 4.88 million shares. EOG had ended its last session trading at $38.86. EOG Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EOG 52-week low price stands at $34.89 while its 52-week high price is $107.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EOG Resources Inc. generated 2.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.85%. EOG Resources Inc. has the potential to record 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ABEO as Resumed on December 10, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ABEO could surge by 83.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.00% to reach $10.43/share. It started the day trading at $1.9923 and traded between $1.67 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEO’s 50-day SMA is 2.8700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1500. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.74%, as 4.63M EOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.10% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Great Point Partners LLC bought more ABEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 122.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC purchasing 3,977,411 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,213,012 shares of ABEO, with a total valuation of $22,216,077. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ABEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,925,016 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.