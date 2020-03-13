2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD), Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

The shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on August 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $55 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diodes Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Sidoti in its report released on June 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Longbow was of a view that DIOD is Buy in its latest report on April 19, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that DIOD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $56.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $32.54 while ending the day at $33.46. During the trading session, a total of 672219.0 shares were traded which represents a -63.06% decline from the average session volume which is 412250.0 shares. DIOD had ended its last session trading at $38.82. Diodes Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.75, with a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 DIOD 52-week low price stands at $30.51 while its 52-week high price is $59.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Diodes Incorporated generated 258.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.15%. Diodes Incorporated has the potential to record 2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.86% to reach $17.94/share. It started the day trading at $9.14 and traded between $7.90 and $8.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRTO’s 50-day SMA is 14.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.29. The stock has a high of $28.50 for the year while the low is $6.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1066992.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.94%, as 854,234 DIOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Criteo S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 626.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The DNB Asset Management AS bought more CRTO shares, increasing its portfolio by 71.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The DNB Asset Management AS purchasing 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,899,261 shares of CRTO, with a total valuation of $62,073,637. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more CRTO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,936,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC increased its Criteo S.A. shares by 1.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,611,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,185 shares of Criteo S.A. which are valued at $45,758,402. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa… increased its Criteo S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 307,724 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,608,494 shares and is now valued at $45,719,619. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Criteo S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.