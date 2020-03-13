2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)

The shares of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of bluebird bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Oppenheimer was of a view that BLUE is Outperform in its latest report on December 13, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that BLUE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 119.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $131.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -19.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $48.72 while ending the day at $49.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -64.57% decline from the average session volume which is 999270.0 shares. BLUE had ended its last session trading at $61.51. bluebird bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 BLUE 52-week low price stands at $61.16 while its 52-week high price is $163.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$4.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The bluebird bio Inc. generated 327.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.99%. bluebird bio Inc. has the potential to record -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Lake Street also rated HSC as Reiterated on February 23, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that HSC could surge by 71.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.90% to reach $23.45/share. It started the day trading at $7.33 and traded between $6.28 and $6.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HSC’s 50-day SMA is 15.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.34. The stock has a high of $27.97 for the year while the low is $7.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.96%, as 3.86M BLUE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.14% of Harsco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HSC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 226,836 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,159,480 shares of HSC, with a total valuation of $133,802,165. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HSC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $96,229,774 worth of shares.

Similarly, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its Harsco Corporation shares by 10.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,060,276 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 278,949 shares of Harsco Corporation which are valued at $36,692,709. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Harsco Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 57,681 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,636,640 shares and is now valued at $31,613,314. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Harsco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.