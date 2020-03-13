2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

The shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 10, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 18, 2019, to Outperform the ALNA stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that ALNA is Buy in its latest report on April 25, 2018. ROTH Capital thinks that ALNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9176 while ending the day at $0.94. During the trading session, a total of 555893.0 shares were traded which represents a -91.54% decline from the average session volume which is 290220.0 shares. ALNA had ended its last session trading at $1.26. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 ALNA 52-week low price stands at $1.12 while its 52-week high price is $7.95.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.99% to reach $16.53/share. It started the day trading at $8.43 and traded between $7.625 and $7.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CS’s 50-day SMA is 12.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.38. The stock has a high of $14.12 for the year while the low is $8.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.90%, as 5.06M ALNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 376,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,616,496 shares of CS, with a total valuation of $131,034,075. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile sold more CS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,576,927 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its Credit Suisse Group AG shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,658,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,709 shares of Credit Suisse Group AG which are valued at $41,264,823. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Credit Suisse Group AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.