2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT), Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

The shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Wunderlich in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2016. The Financial company has also assigned a $17 price target. Wunderlich wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2016, to Hold the MITT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2016. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on February 29, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Wunderlich was of a view that MITT is Hold in its latest report on November 11, 2015. Maxim Group thinks that MITT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -23.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.17 while ending the day at $10.19. During the trading session, a total of 802419.0 shares were traded which represents a -187.74% decline from the average session volume which is 278870.0 shares. MITT had ended its last session trading at $13.50. MITT 52-week low price stands at $13.30 while its 52-week high price is $17.78.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.38%.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Cowen also rated CRUS as Reiterated on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $88 suggesting that CRUS could surge by 36.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.93% to reach $84.63/share. It started the day trading at $60.55 and traded between $53.11 and $53.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRUS’s 50-day SMA is 77.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.78. The stock has a high of $91.63 for the year while the low is $37.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.60%, as 2.73M MITT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.82% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.72, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 762.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CRUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 147,044 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,366,322 shares of CRUS, with a total valuation of $505,624,342. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CRUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $407,958,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cirrus Logic Inc. shares by 54.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,079,194 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,438,890 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. which are valued at $279,995,876. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cirrus Logic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 659,383 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,236,926 shares and is now valued at $153,542,601. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cirrus Logic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.