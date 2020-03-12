Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -8.22% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.815 before closing at $14.85. Intraday shares traded counted 7.92 million, which was -92.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.12M. KIM’s previous close was $16.18 while the outstanding shares total 445.27M. The firm has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.56, and a growth ratio of 4.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 26.10, with weekly volatility at 4.84% and ATR at 0.73. The KIM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.32 and a $21.86 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Kimco Realty Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of KIM attractive?

In related news, Director, LOURENSO FRANK sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.84, for a total value of 123,085. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LOURENSO FRANK now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,345. Also, Director, SALTZMAN RICHARD B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 13. The shares were price at an average price of 20.06 per share, with a total market value of 100,283. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LOURENSO FRANK now holds 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,687. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

2 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 20 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kimco Realty Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KIM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.24.