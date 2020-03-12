Why To Keep Buying Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -15.14% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.88 before closing at $14.13. Intraday shares traded counted 6.72 million, which was 20.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.50M. RAD’s previous close was $16.65 while the outstanding shares total 56.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.97, with weekly volatility at 13.73% and ATR at 1.56. The RAD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.04 and a $23.88 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Rite Aid Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $791.85 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of RAD attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rite Aid Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RAD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.63.