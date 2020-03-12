Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Is Now On A Buy List

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -8.06% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $21.75 before closing at $22.46. Intraday shares traded counted 9.03 million, which was -127.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.97M. WY’s previous close was $24.43 while the outstanding shares total 755.61M. The firm has a beta of 1.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.81, with weekly volatility at 6.50% and ATR at 1.43. The WY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.35 and a $31.58 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Weyerhaeuser Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of WY attractive?

In related news, VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Wold David M bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 25,190. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Hagen Russell S now sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 588,024. Also, President and CEO, Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 23.03 per share, with a total market value of 119,640. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Weyerhaeuser Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.70.