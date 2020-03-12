Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.15% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.19 before closing at $11.38. Intraday shares traded counted 6.46 million, which was 5.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.84M. UAA’s previous close was $11.75 while the outstanding shares total 446.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 56.06, and a growth ratio of 2.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 21.89, with weekly volatility at 6.69% and ATR at 0.89. The UAA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.63 and a $27.72 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Under Armour Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of UAA attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.33%.

7 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 20 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Under Armour Inc. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UAA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.96.