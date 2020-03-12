Two Stocks To Tuck Away: VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

The shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VEREIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Outperform the VER stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VER is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VER is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.77% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.45 while ending the day at $7.46. During the trading session, a total of 19.49 million shares were traded which represents a -77.0% decline from the average session volume which is 11.01 million shares. VER had ended its last session trading at $8.36. VER 52-week low price stands at $7.82 while its 52-week high price is $10.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. VEREIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.60. It started the day trading at $6.23 and traded between $5.20 and $5.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SILV’s 50-day SMA is 6.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.65. The stock has a high of $8.30 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 812087.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.14%, as 770,346 VER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.02% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 679.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.28% over the last six months.