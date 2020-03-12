Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR), Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

The shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Turtle Beach Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Buy the HEAR stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $26. Lake Street was of a view that HEAR is Buy in its latest report on August 07, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that HEAR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.81.

The shares of the company added by 4.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.30 while ending the day at $5.75. During the trading session, a total of 634582.0 shares were traded which represents a -108.07% decline from the average session volume which is 304990.0 shares. HEAR had ended its last session trading at $5.52. Turtle Beach Corporation currently has a market cap of $85.56 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 1.39. Turtle Beach Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 HEAR 52-week low price stands at $5.32 while its 52-week high price is $16.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Turtle Beach Corporation generated 7.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.34%. Turtle Beach Corporation has the potential to record 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) is now rated as Neutral. JP Morgan also rated EV as Upgrade on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that EV could surge by 33.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.56% to reach $49.43/share. It started the day trading at $35.21 and traded between $32.5252 and $33.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EV’s 50-day SMA is 46.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.62. The stock has a high of $51.79 for the year while the low is $33.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.51%, as 2.37M HEAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.60% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 578.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EV shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 545,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,770,582 shares of EV, with a total valuation of $444,394,213. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $431,639,963 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Eaton Vance Corp. shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,863,022 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -79,180 shares of Eaton Vance Corp. which are valued at $406,948,288. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Eaton Vance Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.