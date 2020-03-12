Two Stocks To Tuck Away: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

The shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $15.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of R1 RCM Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Buy the RCM stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that RCM is Buy in its latest report on September 04, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that RCM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.00 while ending the day at $10.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -19.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. RCM had ended its last session trading at $11.16. R1 RCM Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 19.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RCM 52-week low price stands at $8.77 while its 52-week high price is $13.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The R1 RCM Inc. generated 92.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. R1 RCM Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on December 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.86% to reach $29.44/share. It started the day trading at $13.46 and traded between $12.10 and $12.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLXN’s 50-day SMA is 17.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.71. The stock has a high of $22.98 for the year while the low is $8.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.77%, as 8.03M RCM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.13% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 838.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miller Value Partners LLC sold more FLXN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miller Value Partners LLC selling -282,935 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,932,875 shares of FLXN, with a total valuation of $77,890,096. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FLXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,544,987 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co. decreased its Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,510,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $39,643,953. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 194,798 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,168,857 shares and is now valued at $34,246,252. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.