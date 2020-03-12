Two Stocks To Tuck Away: New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)

The shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that NGD is Neutral in its latest report on April 16, 2019. CIBC thinks that NGD is worth Sector Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.65 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 3.84 million shares were traded which represents a -12.67% decline from the average session volume which is 3.41 million shares. NGD had ended its last session trading at $0.75. New Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NGD 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $1.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The New Gold Inc. generated 178.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. New Gold Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Citigroup also rated VSLR as Upgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that VSLR could surge by 41.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.97% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.80 and traded between $8.00 and $8.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSLR’s 50-day SMA is 9.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.93. The stock has a high of $12.99 for the year while the low is $4.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.75%, as 11.53M NGD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.98% of Vivint Solar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co. bought more VSLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co. purchasing 7,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,784,667 shares of VSLR, with a total valuation of $132,459,657. Point72 Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more VSLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,104,222 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis. increased its Vivint Solar Inc. shares by 26.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,604,165 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 751,021 shares of Vivint Solar Inc. which are valued at $40,510,815. In the same vein, Excellence Investments Ltd. increased its Vivint Solar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 597,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,182,862 shares and is now valued at $35,775,369. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Vivint Solar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.