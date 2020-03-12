Two Stocks To Tuck Away: National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

The shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National CineMedia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Outperform the NCMI stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $8.50. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on September 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Wedbush was of a view that NCMI is Outperform in its latest report on June 19, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that NCMI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.74 while ending the day at $4.79. During the trading session, a total of 883731.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.57% decline from the average session volume which is 509150.0 shares. NCMI had ended its last session trading at $5.48. NCMI 52-week low price stands at $5.18 while its 52-week high price is $9.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National CineMedia Inc. generated 55.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.17%. National CineMedia Inc. has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.18% to reach $84.13/share. It started the day trading at $50.10 and traded between $47.09 and $47.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMN’s 50-day SMA is 70.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.15. The stock has a high of $86.18 for the year while the low is $49.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.32%, as 1.90M NCMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of Eastman Chemical Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.69, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EMN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -14,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,398,252 shares of EMN, with a total valuation of $885,636,481. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $416,934,955 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Eastman Chemical Company shares by 2.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,322,546 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -181,428 shares of Eastman Chemical Company which are valued at $388,899,804. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Eastman Chemical Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 161,374 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,304,027 shares and is now valued at $326,250,701. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Eastman Chemical Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.