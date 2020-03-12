Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK), Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

The shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $36 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinemark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Outperform the CNK stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Loop Capital was of a view that CNK is Hold in its latest report on February 01, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that CNK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.37 while ending the day at $19.49. During the trading session, a total of 3.33 million shares were traded which represents a -45.85% decline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. CNK had ended its last session trading at $22.01. Cinemark Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 0.80. Cinemark Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CNK 52-week low price stands at $19.84 while its 52-week high price is $43.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cinemark Holdings Inc. generated 488.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -34.03% to reach $12.15/share. It started the day trading at $14.50 and traded between $9.89 and $10.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLGT’s 50-day SMA is 15.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.16. The stock has a high of $20.60 for the year while the low is $4.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 364541.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.51%, as 366,401 CNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.35% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 272.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.02% over the last six months.

Baker Bros. Advisors LP meanwhile bought more FLGT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,450,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares by 771.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 550,184 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 487,084 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc. which are valued at $8,164,731. In the same vein, Old West Investment Management LL. increased its Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,884 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 528,409 shares and is now valued at $7,841,590. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.