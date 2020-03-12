Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

The shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canada Goose Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. DA Davidson was of a view that GOOS is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Goldman thinks that GOOS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.5628 while ending the day at $19.74. During the trading session, a total of 4.01 million shares were traded which represents a -53.21% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. GOOS had ended its last session trading at $22.00. GOOS 52-week low price stands at $21.52 while its 52-week high price is $55.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Canada Goose Holdings Inc. generated 54.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.68%. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Piper Jaffray also rated PARR as Initiated on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that PARR could surge by 58.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.37% to reach $25.20/share. It started the day trading at $11.73 and traded between $10.14 and $10.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PARR’s 50-day SMA is 19.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.72. The stock has a high of $25.69 for the year while the low is $11.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.46%, as 1.36M GOOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.99, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 343.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.91% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Chai Trust Co LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,046,376 shares of PARR, with a total valuation of $216,439,378. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PARR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,310,110 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L. increased its Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,452,707 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,872 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. which are valued at $40,690,409. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 214,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,391,835 shares and is now valued at $39,680,543. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.