Two Stocks To Tuck Away: BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

The shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $45 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CL King advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the BJRI stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BJRI is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that BJRI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.13 while ending the day at $21.39. During the trading session, a total of 684764.0 shares were traded which represents a -75.39% decline from the average session volume which is 390420.0 shares. BJRI had ended its last session trading at $25.30. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. currently has a market cap of $410.73 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.10, with a beta of 0.66. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BJRI 52-week low price stands at $23.81 while its 52-week high price is $53.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BJ’s Restaurants Inc. generated 22.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.98%. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has the potential to record 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.67% to reach $70.38/share. It started the day trading at $41.86 and traded between $38.36 and $38.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTFC’s 50-day SMA is 62.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.09. The stock has a high of $78.25 for the year while the low is $40.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 947864.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.24%, as 978,575 BJRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.63% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 387.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WTFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 42,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,230,876 shares of WTFC, with a total valuation of $279,381,087. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,257,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co. increased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by 10.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,948,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,735 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation which are valued at $210,863,481. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services. increased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 118,988 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,431,882 shares and is now valued at $129,886,818. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Wintrust Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.