The Thing That Hid Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Strength

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -11.61% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.19 before closing at $9.67. Intraday shares traded counted 7.04 million, which was -29.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.45M. SKT’s previous close was $10.94 while the outstanding shares total 93.83M. The firm has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.42, and a growth ratio of 1.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 25.31, with weekly volatility at 9.44% and ATR at 0.70. The SKT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.04 and a $21.28 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $907.34 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

In related news, Senior VP, Treasurer, SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.56, for a total value of 73,236. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HENRY DAVID now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,090. Also, CEO, TANGER STEVEN B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 20. The shares were price at an average price of 14.48 per share, with a total market value of 144,760. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, REDDIN THOMAS now holds 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,340. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SKT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.80.