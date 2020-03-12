The Thing That Hid Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Strength

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -11.03% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.89 before closing at $8.95. Intraday shares traded counted 8.06 million, which was -52.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.30M. MAT’s previous close was $10.06 while the outstanding shares total 373.32M. The firm has a beta of 1.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 20.82, with weekly volatility at 7.76% and ATR at 0.71. The MAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.06 and a $14.87 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Mattel Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MAT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mattel Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.77.