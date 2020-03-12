The Thing That Hid Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Strength

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -15.54% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.55 before closing at $1.63. Intraday shares traded counted 6.33 million, which was -40.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.51M. SID’s previous close was $1.93 while the outstanding shares total 1.54B. The firm has a beta of 1.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 24.12, with weekly volatility at 16.31% and ATR at 0.22. The SID stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.62 and a $4.71 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Companhia Siderurgica Nacional as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SID attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 54.50%.

3 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SID stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.36.