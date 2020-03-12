The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -5.68% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $210.50 before closing at $212.89. Intraday shares traded counted 7.09 million, which was -37.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.17M. HD’s previous close was $225.70 while the outstanding shares total 1.12B. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.77, and a growth ratio of 2.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.98, with weekly volatility at 4.37% and ATR at 9.24. The HD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $179.57 and a $247.36 high.

Investors have identified the tech company The Home Depot Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $238.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of HD attractive?

In related news, EVP & CIO, Carey Matt bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 210.78, for a total value of 1,000,151. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Outside Sales and Service, Lennie William G. now sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,307,780. Also, Director, Gooden Linda R bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 214.53 per share, with a total market value of 240,274. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP – U.S. Stores, Campbell Ann Marie now holds 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,454,397. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

16 out of 31 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Home Depot Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $253.88.