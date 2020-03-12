The Futility of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)’s Fundamentals

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.64% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.46 before closing at $10.60. Intraday shares traded counted 7.52 million, which was -86.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.03M. FCAU’s previous close was $11.00 while the outstanding shares total 1.57B. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.57, and a growth ratio of 0.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.98, with weekly volatility at 3.72% and ATR at 0.49. The FCAU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.44 and a $16.25 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of FCAU attractive?

12 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FCAU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.62.