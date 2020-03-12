The Futility of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s Fundamentals

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -9.55% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.725 before closing at $15.82. Intraday shares traded counted 6.68 million, which was -82.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.66M. EQH’s previous close was $17.49 while the outstanding shares total 498.29M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 25.37, with weekly volatility at 8.18% and ATR at 1.30. The EQH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.33 and a $27.30 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Equitable Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of EQH attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Pearson Mark bought 12,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.48, for a total value of 195,563. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior EVP & CFO, Malmstrom Anders now bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,520. Also, Director, OLIVEIRA RAMON DE bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.69 per share, with a total market value of 149,520. Following this completion of disposal, Lane Nick now holds 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 76,137. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.60%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EQH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.18.