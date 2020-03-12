Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.05% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.65 before closing at $11.76. Intraday shares traded counted 7.95 million, which was -1.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.83M. TME’s previous close was $12.13 while the outstanding shares total 1.70B. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 66.82, and a growth ratio of 15.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.76, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 0.49. The TME stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.27 and a $19.97 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Tencent Music Entertainment Group as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of TME attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 100.00%.

10 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tencent Music Entertainment Group. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TME stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $104.01.