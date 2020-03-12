Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -11.65% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $54.43 before closing at $55.15. Intraday shares traded counted 7.35 million, which was -180.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.62M. SYY’s previous close was $62.42 while the outstanding shares total 513.83M. The firm has a beta of 0.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.76, and a growth ratio of 2.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 20.16, with weekly volatility at 6.50% and ATR at 3.14. The SYY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $59.56 and a $85.98 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Sysco Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SYY attractive?

In related news, EVP, Bertrand Greg D sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.03, for a total value of 194,889. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Bertrand Greg D now sold 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 76,554. Also, Executive Vice President, Moskowitz Paul T sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 83.94 per share, with a total market value of 2,823,154. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Bertrand Greg D now holds 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,937,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sysco Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SYY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $79.71.