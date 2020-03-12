Something To Watch Before Buying The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -6.90% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.04 before closing at $14.16. Intraday shares traded counted 7.92 million, which was -69.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.68M. AES’s previous close was $15.21 while the outstanding shares total 667.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.26, and a growth ratio of 3.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 25.20, with weekly volatility at 6.96% and ATR at 0.89. The AES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.29 and a $21.23 high.

Investors have identified the tech company The AES Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AES attractive?

In related news, SVP, Andes SBU President, Nebreda Julian sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.24, for a total value of 287,547. As the sale deal closes, the Director, UBBEN JEFFREY W now bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,050,000. Also, Director, UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 15.96 per share, with a total market value of 1,596,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, UBBEN JEFFREY W now holds 2,482,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,985,020. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The AES Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.00.