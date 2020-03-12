Something To Watch Before Buying Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.45% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.89 before closing at $8.11. Intraday shares traded counted 6.92 million, which was -107.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.34M. MBT’s previous close was $8.40 while the outstanding shares total 1.03B. The firm has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.74, and a growth ratio of 106.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 29.52, with weekly volatility at 4.60% and ATR at 0.44. The MBT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.26 and a $11.00 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MBT attractive?

11 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MBT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $759.53.