Something To Watch Before Buying First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -10.98% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.42 before closing at $6.57. Intraday shares traded counted 6.24 million, which was -22.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.10M. AG’s previous close was $7.38 while the outstanding shares total 204.79M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 26.24, with weekly volatility at 9.39% and ATR at 0.61. The AG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.48 and a $12.69 high.

Investors have identified the tech company First Majestic Silver Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AG attractive?

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Majestic Silver Corp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.54.