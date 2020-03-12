Should You Buy Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -9.63% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $44.19 before closing at $45.14. Intraday shares traded counted 7.64 million, which was -46.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.20M. WDC’s previous close was $49.95 while the outstanding shares total 315.21M. The firm has a beta of 1.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.49, with weekly volatility at 7.24% and ATR at 3.68. The WDC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.61 and a $72.00 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Western Digital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of WDC attractive?

In related news, President and COO, CORDANO MICHAEL D sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 70.16, for a total value of 14,032. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec, RAY MICHAEL CHARLES now sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 302,703. Also, President and COO, CORDANO MICHAEL D sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 31. The shares were price at an average price of 66.26 per share, with a total market value of 663,640. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and COO, CORDANO MICHAEL D now holds 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,041,139. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

20 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Western Digital Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WDC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $80.38.