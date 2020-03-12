Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -14.43% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.205 before closing at $13.34. Intraday shares traded counted 7.85 million, which was -250.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.24M. SBRA’s previous close was $15.59 while the outstanding shares total 220.17M. The firm has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.67, and a growth ratio of 6.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 15.85, with weekly volatility at 10.43% and ATR at 1.12. The SBRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.79 and a $24.95 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SBRA attractive?

In related news, Chairman, CEO and President, MATROS RICHARD K sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.05, for a total value of 2,717,277. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Lewis Raymond J now sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,245,509. Also, Director, FOSTER MICHAEL J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 14. The shares were price at an average price of 20.78 per share, with a total market value of 311,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBRA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.96.