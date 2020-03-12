Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.72% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.97 before closing at $2.07. Intraday shares traded counted 6.91 million, which was 12.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.89M. QD’s previous close was $2.15 while the outstanding shares total 276.30M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.11, and a growth ratio of 0.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.99, with weekly volatility at 11.35% and ATR at 0.25. The QD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.85 and a $9.20 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Qudian Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $571.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of QD attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Qudian Inc. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.71.