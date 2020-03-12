Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.02% on 03/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.15 before closing at $8.67. Intraday shares traded counted 7.86 million, which was -152.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.12M. PAGP’s previous close was $8.94 while the outstanding shares total 274.34M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 18.55, with weekly volatility at 15.01% and ATR at 1.07. The PAGP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.22 and a $25.82 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Plains GP Holdings L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PAGP attractive?

In related news, President & CCO, PEFANIS HARRY N bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.39, for a total value of 431,787. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, Chiang Willie CW now bought 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 538,816. Also, Chairman and CEO, Chiang Willie CW bought 30,672 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.96 per share, with a total market value of 489,666. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ARMSTRONG GREG L now holds 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,116,303. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

16 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAGP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.37.