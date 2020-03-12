Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The shares of Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2017. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quorum Health Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on April 05, 2017. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -56.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.48. During the trading session, a total of 4.64 million shares were traded which represents a -3313.19% decline from the average session volume which is 135950.0 shares. QHC had ended its last session trading at $1.10. QHC 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $2.49.

The Quorum Health Corporation generated 44.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.54%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated SLG as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $96 suggesting that SLG could surge by 31.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.27% to reach $98.73/share. It started the day trading at $73.08 and traded between $67.28 and $67.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLG’s 50-day SMA is 89.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.67. The stock has a high of $96.39 for the year while the low is $71.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.77%, as 4.19M QHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.66% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 869.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SLG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -193,404 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,404,066 shares of SLG, with a total valuation of $1,051,414,937. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I. meanwhile bought more SLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $538,700,819 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by 6.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,896,990 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -418,124 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. which are valued at $462,559,896. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 92,194 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,652,901 shares and is now valued at $443,413,554. Following these latest developments, around 0.46% of SL Green Realty Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.