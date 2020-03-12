Ride Out The Next Market Storm With PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)

The shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PacWest Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $45. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that PACW is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Raymond James thinks that PACW is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.93 while ending the day at $25.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -86.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. PACW had ended its last session trading at $28.54. PacWest Bancorp currently has a market cap of $3.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 1.44. PACW 52-week low price stands at $26.37 while its 52-week high price is $40.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.12%. PacWest Bancorp has the potential to record 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on January 08, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 27.56% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.76 and traded between $0.58 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPHI’s 50-day SMA is 0.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.32. The stock has a high of $1.40 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 157486.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.71%, as 227,899 PACW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.72% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 221.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 186.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CPHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 162,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 893,463 shares of CPHI, with a total valuation of $509,274. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more CPHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares by 16.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,683 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,200 shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. which are valued at $20,339. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,730 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,786 shares and is now valued at $14,698. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.